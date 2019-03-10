Luke Perry’s Fiancée Gives First Statement Since His Death

Luke Perry 's fiancée Wendy Madison has broken her silence following his death. Aside from being engaged, she had been in a relationship with the actor for 11 1/2 years. In a statement given to E! News, the marriage and family therapist thanked everyone for their outpour of support and described her time with the Riverdale star as the happiest years of her life.

"I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heart warming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time," she said in the statement. "The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support."

"We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man," she added. "He will be dearly missed."

Perry died on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke . Bauer was with him when he passed, along with his ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and his kids Sophie and Jack. He was 52 years old.

Both Sophie and Jack have paid tribute to their father on social media. ""I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye," Sophie admitted in an Instagram post . "So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

"I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for," Jack wrote on Instagram . "I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.

While many people took to social media to pay their respects, Perry's 90210 co-star Jennifer Garth was berated for not posting anything about him but sharing a photo for International Women's Day.

"Hey everyone... I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it,” she explained to disgruntled fans.

“His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media," she continued. "So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”