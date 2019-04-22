When Luke Perry died last month as the result of a massive stroke, he left behind several episodes of already-shot material from the TV show Riverdale . Sadly, those episodes end this week, as producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed on Twitter that this week’s installment is Perry’s farewell, writing: “This week’s #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred’s imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever...”

Aguirre-Sacasa has yet to reveal how Riverdale will address Perry’s death on the show, or write off his character, Fred Andrews, who is the father of KJ Apa’s Archie. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on Riverdale , has said in interviews that said the series does “have something planned narratively” that will close out Fred’s character in some way.

This week’s Riverdale is titled “Fear the Reaper”; after that, three additional episodes remain in the series’ third season. Perry died on March 4, 2019, following the stroke he suffered on February 27. Aguirre-Sacasa’s original tweet is below. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8PM on the CW.