With the summer months moving along, there are a few diseases and viruses that you can contract from mosquitoes and ticks, as August is one of the peak months for diseases. It's important to limit your outdoor activity, especially during dusk to dawn hours.

Dogs in Massachusetts are Currently Susceptible to a Serious Disease

While humans are susceptible to catching diseases and viruses during the warm weather months, your pets are just as susceptible. The tick population thrives in August, which means your dog could catch Lyme disease if not careful.

Why are Dogs in Massachusetts at Risk for Lyme Disease Right Now?

Dogs in Massachusetts are at risk for Lyme Disease for a few reasons, including the fact that dogs share the same habitat spaces as ticks. Taking dogs for walks on trails, hiking paths, and grassy regions can be a haven for ticks. You'll want to be mindful when walking your pooch in these areas.

Lyme Disease Prevention Measures for Massachusetts Dogs

If you do own a dog that spends a lot of time outdoors, there are a few prevention measures you'll want to take to protect your dog from catching Lyme Disease, including inspecting your dog after outdoor activities, along with keeping your grass and hedges trimmed. The longer the grass, the more likely tick activity will increase in those spots.

A Vaccine is Available for Dogs Infected with Lyme Disease

Some good news is that if your dog does become infected with Lyme Disease, there is a vaccine that you can look into by contacting your local veterinarian. Don't forget to check for symptoms. If your dog is showing signs of a fever, limping, swollen joints, loss of appetite, and/or fatigue, it may be time to contact the dog's veterinarian. A test can be performed to check if your dog has been infected or exposed to Lyme Disease. If the dog does have Lyme Disease, antibiotics can be prescribed.

Take Action and Protect Your Four-Legged Friend

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in the Bay State, August is part of tick season. Your dog can't cover up with long sleeves and long pants or repellent. It's up to you to keep an eye on your buddy and follow these prevention methods so he or she can have as much fun finishing out the summer season as you are.

