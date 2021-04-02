MA Auto Inspection System Still Down From Malware Attack

Did you remember to get your car or truck inspected? Are you panicking because your vehicle still has that March sticker with the number 3 on it and it's now April?

Well, relax. Take a chill pill. You've got a couple of days to breathe at least. But just a couple. According to a story reported on by WHDH/7 News Boston, the vehicle inspection system remains down in Massachusetts.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles reports that the problem is due to a malware attack on one of its vendors. The inspection system will be down at least through Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

According to the company that was the victim of the attack, Applus Technologies, they detected the attack and were able to stop it. However, the attack has temporarily interrupted the vehicle inspection process for Massachusetts and other areas.

Darrin Greene, CEO of Applus Technologies, had this to say:

Unfortunately, incidents such as this are fairly common and no one is immune. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident may cause. We know our customers and many vehicle owners rely on our technology and we are committed to restoring normal operations as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the RMV is urging Applus Technologies to provide a timeframe on a resolution of this problem that is impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection and also small business owners who run inspection stations.

Also, the Registry has reached out to Massachusetts' law enforcement requesting understanding and discretion in ticketing those with expired stickers who may have tried to get their vehicle inspected this week.

Massachusetts does have a website where you can check for updates. Click here.

Check out the full story at WHDH's website here.