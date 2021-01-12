MA COVID-19 Update: 54 New Deaths, 4,239 New Cases

State public health officials reported 54 newly confirmed deaths and 4,239 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News and data provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, here is the latest update:

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 10,220

20-29 years: 10,124

30-39 years: 9,375

40-49 years: 8,217

50-59 years: 9,072

60-69 years: 6,546

70-79 years: 3,362

80+ years: 2,629

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,414 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,774,727 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,225,598 tests were first time tests and 7,549,129 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,374 new individuals have tested positive with 401,034 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.97 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.26%.

Hospitalizations:

2,211 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 451 patients that are in intensive care units and 285 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 73-years-old.

As of Monday, 83.9% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 79% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 50 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 986 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 90 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,239

Total Cases: 417,568

Estimated Active Cases: 92,405

New Deaths: 54

Total Deaths: 12,929

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 12

Total Cases: 19,474

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 277

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 71

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,543

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 163

Higher Education:

There are 392 new cases in the last week with a total of 6,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 49,862 new tests reported with a total of 3,415,534 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 32,068

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 417

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,614

