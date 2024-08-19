MA Diners: A Unique Eatery Awaits You In A Pristine Setting

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. There's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. There are SO many places to satisfy you appetite throughout The Bay State. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.

(Photo image of restaurant exterior courtesy of Ken Hong)

I bet you haven't experienced having lunch or dinner at an eatery that is located on a farm in the country side. You can make that reality by taking a trip to The Gibbett Hill Grill located at Lowell Road in Groton. The uniqueness of this dining establishment is situated in a converted barn where the ambience adds to the enhancement of your visit.

Be prepared as this segment of our article is guaranteed to make you hungry:

(Appetizer photo image courtesy of Gonzalo Bernal)

(Photo image courtesy of Jairo Reyes)

(Photo image courtesy of our sister station www.wokq.com)

(Photo image of Gibbett Hill bar courtesy of yelp)

Photo image courtesy of Steve Conley

The added attractions include a fireplace to keep you warm during these cold winter months, a spacious bar and they also offer specials for the youngsters. This one-0f-a-kind farm-to-table restaurant complete with an on-site produce farm, and a menu bursting with delicious cuisine is worth the drive and will provide a memorable experience for all ages..

(photo image of farmland courtesy of "just Jack")

You can check out the complete list of menu options by going here.

To learn more about Gibbet Hill Grill, log on to their web site.

(Featured image of restaurant interior photo courtesy of Paula Fleming)

