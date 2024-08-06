MA Diners STILL Patronize These Local Hot Dog Eateries

Hot dogs in the good ol' USA are an American tradition, just like baseball and apple pie. In the western part of the Bay State, there are three establishments that are vying for your business each and every day.

Each location has their own unique way of satisfying that craving in more ways than one. Let's dive into this and I hope you brought your appetite because by the time you finish reading this article, you'll be on your way to one of these coveted shrines that surpass even the Fenway Frank (and it is less expensive) as an affordable lunch or dinner awaits you.

First stop; The Hot Dog Ranch located at 114 West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield. They feature a unique delightful and bingeable baby hot dog which clocks in at around four inches, has a satisfying snap and comes on a soft, chewy bun which accompanies featured the baby dog clocking in at around four inches with a satisfying snap and it comes on a soft, chewy bun.

It is recommended to decorate your creation with their Greek-style chili sauce, plus don't forget the mustard and relish. It's a tangy, crunchy party on the top of the dog.

It only takes a few bites to down each one, enticing you to get another, and that is their aim as you are ordering seconds during your visit. As the ol' Lay's potato chip ad used to say "No one can eat just one".

The Hot Dog Ranch is open 7 days a week and there is another location situated on State Street in North Adams which is a complete facsimile of the original restaurant just south of that vicinity.

On the other side of town, Teo's Hot Dogs also is looking to satisfy your appetite. they are located at 1410 East Street in Pittsfield. Their original signature dog is topped with chili, relish and onion). Just take a good look below:

Keep in mind, the chili adds a savory haze to the flavor experience, which mixes well with the sweet crunch of onions and tangy mustard. These three inch wieners are perfect for a snack or an appetizer and several could fill you up in a matter of time. They’re a traditional hot dog with a nice snap when you take a bite and as Mr. Food says on his channel 6 cooking segment; "Ooo, It's SO GOOD!!"

Another incentive: You can get a hot dog and a Goose Island beer at Teo's for ONLY $5. Drop on by as they are also open 7 days a week.

Last but not least, where else can you get a hot dog for $1.35 in "this so-called" 21st century. The answer: Jack's Hot Dog Stand on Eagle Street in North Adams. It is worth the trip as the interior is a diner style atmosphere complete with stools and a counter from the good ol' days (By now, you know I'm a living in the past guy!)

Jack's is another member of the Berkshire baby dog club. They have reached the century mark as the eatery celebrated it's 100th anniversary last year. It is recommended that you try the mustard, relish and onions combo. It won't be $1.35, but in this case you have the right to splurge.

And if it's not a hot dog you crave, The North Adams institution also serves lunch comfort food at inexpensive prices to local workers, students and artists, who could order the most expensive sandwich, side and drink and still leave spending just $7. Now that's what I call a deal! Jack's is open daily from 10 am to 7pm and they are closed on Sundays.

BOTTOM LINE: Shop LOCAL & eat LOCAL as you are supporting area businesses in our community. A win-win situation for all!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of an article featuring a poll on the BEST hot dog establishments https://www.masslive.com/life_and_culture/erry-2018/06/d3bb16ab134858/best_of_mass_hot_dogs_winner_t.html)