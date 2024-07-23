Bay State residents: So far, it has been a brutal summer as Florida-like weather has invaded The Commonwealth for the most part in July and don't forget, there is plenty of summer left in our vicinity. Pets tend to suffer during these intense moments, therefore, if you are a dog or cat owner, the need to take responsibility to keep them safe and sound should be paramount each and every day!

attachment-RC-Jennifer-Marie-In-Studio loading...

Jennifer Marie has been designated as south county's "Dog Lady" as she works with our four legged friends on a daily basis as the emphasis is pet owners have to look out for the warning signs or red flags that accompany their reaction to this major discomfort. Here is what you need to do as immediate action must be taken:

A sad little black and white dog on the carpet looking up. customphotographydesigns loading...

For starters, if you see a dog sprawled on the floor and panting at the same time, that means they are trying in some way to keep cool, even though they are in an air-conditioned environment. Linoleum floors prove to be a good alternative. Plus I pose this question: How would YOU feel if you are wearing a "so-called" fur coat 24 hours a day, 7 days a week?

Labrador puppy is eating a bone with meat from a bowl manushot loading...

Keep your pet cool at ALL times as this also applies to cats who also try to find an oasis from the prats and pitfalls of Mother nature's shenanigans. ALWAYS leave dogs and cats fresh water so they can hydrate properly during these sweltering moments.

Credit: Berkshire Humane Society Credit: Berkshire Humane Society loading...

When walking your dog, make sure you DO NOT expose them to hot concrete sidewalks as the pads on their paws result in severe burns and injury. If this situation arises, seek medical attention immediately! The best time to take your pooch for their walk is prior to sunrise or at sunset. Daytime is when the sun is at it's strongest, so try to avoid strolling during late morning, midday and afternoon hours for their protection plus make sure they walk on grassy surfaces.

Lindsay_Helms Lindsay_Helms loading...

If you decide to take a ride with your canine friend, make sure the vehicle is air conditioned and NEVER leave them in the car when you have to step out as temperatures can skyrocket into the triple digits. A dog can succumb to heat exhaustion and could suffer a stroke within 10 minutes.

loading...

Plus, it is inhumane and cruel to even think of keeping "man's best friend" in a situation where there is no way out. Cracking the window a quarter of half way open is also not an alternative as the hot air continues to dominate in this horrific situation which could produce traumatic results. Keep in mind, you are also breaking the law by leaving an animal inside an oven-roasting motor vehicle.

mistersunday mistersunday loading...

BOTTOM LINE: As a pet owner, you MUST take the initiative to keep your four legged companion safe and sound. To learn more about "Jenni-fur, The Dog Lady" log on to this link by going here.