MA Drivers: We Dare You To Embark On A Bone-Chilling Journey

Massachusetts residents, take note: AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local Bay State road made the cut.

(Photo image of Rehoboth signs courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Route 44 in Rehoboth was once again on the top 5 this year as this scary stretch of highway has been deemed as one of the most haunted roads in the country.

Local documentation says this two way stretch of road in Bristol county has seen sightings of a 6-foot-tall phantom hitchhiker who wears a red flannel shirt and work boots. This detailed description is important because it supposedly matches that of a victim who died on the same stretch of road years ago. And this NOT something out a movie. It really happened! Think about that next time you plan to take a ride out there.

Drivers have reported a series of interactions with this scary apparition. (This motorist above is exhibiting a frightful look). Some have picked him up off the side of the road, others have seen him appear in the rear view mirror sitting in the car's backseat, while another saw this creepy character pressed against the car window. The stories end in a similar way as the ghost suddenly disappears and his loud, maniacal laughter is left lingering in the air. Spine tingling. if you ask me!

Back in 2017, Antique Archaeology, the home of the American Pickers show, tapped Route 44 in Rehoboth as one of the 5 haunted back roads in America that you have to take. The other New England locations are Route 2-A in Haynesville, Jeremy Swamp Road west of us in Southbury, Connecticut and Tower Hill Road across the Massachusetts border in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

Who got the nationwide top spot? You would have to go south as New Jersey is home to Shades of Death Road in Warren county (Dang the irony: It's not too far from where my uncle and aunt live in Warren Township) This haunted road runs alongside the woods of Jenny Jump State Forest parallel to Ghost Lake, which is known to surround the area in a cloud of fog in this unknown portion of The Garden State. Creepy, if you ask me!

(Photo courtesy of Arno & Kathy Pinsonnault)

BOTTOM LINE: Let's send our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault on a road trip where they will truly experience the unexpected. And I am sure they'll accept the challenge!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.fallriverreporter.com and www.magazine.northeast.aaa.com)

(Featured image photo courtesy of MrKornFlakes)