MA Education Officials Report 930 New COVID Cases In Schools

More than new 900 COVID-19 cases were logged in the past week among public school students and staff, according to new Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

According to a story reported on by WHDH/7 News Boston, 523 students and 407 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released its weekly report detailing the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the agency by school districts, collaboratives, and approved special education schools.

The data only represents what has been reported to DESE.

The number of reported positive cases for students excludes students learning in fully remote models and only lists those who are learning in hybrid or in-person learning models.

The number of reported positive staff cases only includes staffers who have been in a district building within 7 days prior to the report of the positive case and excludes staffers who have not been in district buildings during the 7 days prior to the report of the positive case.

