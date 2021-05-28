There's great news for students in Massachusetts looking to attend college in 2022. The state has extended the application for Financial Aid deadline to July 1.

Students interested in attending college or training programs this fall, or spring of 2022, can still apply for and may be eligible to receive aid from both the state of Massachusetts and the federal government.

The Berkshire Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is offering free, online information sessions about the process to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Advisors will be available to assist those ready to complete the application immediately following the sessions or attendees may request an appointment to meet with an advisor at their convenience.

FREE Information sessions:

Saturday, June 5, 11:00 am

Tuesday, June 8, 3:30 pm

Wednesday, June 9, 7:00 pm

Registration is required which you can here or contact Nancy Stoll, Education Advisor, at nstoll@massedco.org. You can also schedule a private appointment to complete your FAFSA here.

