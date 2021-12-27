MA Gas Price Decline Slows Amid Omicron Fears, Pittsfield Prices In-Line

Gas prices across the country have wavered, but haven't had much of a downward trend lately, and several factors are keeping prices from significantly dropping. The Massachusetts average gas price is down a penny from last week, however. The average price at the pump for regular unleaded gas is $3.38 per gallon.

We are down a penny, but still much higher than the national average...

According to AAA Northeast, the price of a gallon of gas in the state is actually 4 cents lower than last month at this time, but $1.19 higher than it was at this time last year. The price is also currently 10 cents higher than the national average.

Omicron is not only wreaking havoc on the country's health...

Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas... As a result, the recent steady decline in pump prices has slowed, with the national average for a gallon of gas falling two cents on the week to $3.28. ~ Mary Maguire, Director of Public/Government Affairs

What are we paying in the Berkshires, and more specifically in Pittsfield?

The AAA website lists the average prices in the metro areas of all states, including Massachusetts. You can see the list HERE. Pittsfield is the one local city that is listed. According to AAA, the average Pittsfield price for regular gas is $3.38 per gallon. Mid-grade gasoline is currently at $3.64 per gallon, and if you put premium gas in your tank in Pittsfield, you will be paying nearly $3.90 per gallon.

