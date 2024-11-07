MA Has The Honor Of Anchoring The Oldest Road In America

According to this web site, you will find a plethora of information regarding the oldest roads nationwide. But it is here in The Bay State where first prize is awarded and plenty of motorists traveling this byway are not even aware of this historic statistic. Did you know the oldest roads in America were built during the colonial era by various European colonies, so let's not keep you in suspense much longer.

(Map of Kings Highway courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Construction of the oldest road in America took place between 1650-1735, decades before the United States became a country. So with absolutely no doubt, the King’s Highway is the oldest road in America.

It stretches a total of 1,300 miles and is connected to Charleston, South Carolina, with Boston, Massachusetts as it's anchor location. Statistics show this was (and still is) a beneficial highway that serves the south and northeastern parts of this country as a major transportation route for the colonies.

The oldest.org web site brings us some valuable information regarding the importance of this road:

"Today, most of the original King’s Highway has been paved over by modern roads and highways. There are some key historical landmarks that were along the King’s Highway that are preserved today and are on the National Register of Historic Places".

The King's Highway passes through major cities including New Haven, Fairfield and Greenwich, CT, New York City, New Brunswick, NJ, Philadelphia. PA, Baltimore, DE, Annapolis, MD, Hampton and Norfolk, VA and Wilmington, NC.

There is a documentary spotlighting this historic road. To learn more, log on to The Kings Highway Film web site by going here.

BOTTOM LINE: Anyone ready to take a road trip?

