MA Man Pleads Guilty In New England’s Biggest Drug Bust Ever

A Lynn man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday for his role in what the FBI says is believed to be among the biggest-ever drug busts in a single New England location. Let those words sink in. Biggest. Ever. Drug. Busts.

WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that Sebastien Bejin was charged and indicted in late 2023 alongside Emilio Garcia and Deiby Felix following an investigation into an overdose death in Salem.

This led to detectives to investigate the drug organization allegedly led by the three suspects. Investigators searched 4 areas that two of the suspects, Bejin and Garcia, were said to frequent.

That is when they found what they described is one of the largest single-location seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Massachusetts and the surrounding region.

Throughout the course of the investigation, 22 News reports, law enforcement officers seized over 200 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Overall, over 10 million doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine-laced pills and powder were uncovered.

According to officials, the street value of the drugs that were seized is $8 million. Investigators also uncovered kilos of cocaine and kilos of cutting agents, including xylazine. At least one firearm was also uncovered.

Investigators, utilizing surveillance equipment, found that Bejin and Garcia traveled to the location of the stash daily to supply lower-level drug dealers with controlled substances.

Bejin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Bejin is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1st. For much more on the story, please check out WWLP's website for the original story here.

