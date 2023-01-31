MA Mourns The Loss Of A Well Known Child Star

The 1960's truly brought us some fantastic shows on the small screen. Two shows in particular had a so-called rivalry as "The Addams Family" and "The Munsters" aired on prime time for 2 seasons on different networks from 1964 to 1966. Both comedies had a similar theme as The Addams household aired on ABC-TV. They were quirky, but eccentric in nature and the Munster clan gave us a dose of slapstick humor. Viewers were asked which show they preferred as adults became fond of Morticia, Gomez and company while younger audiences (present company included) enjoyed the antics that took place at 1313 Mockingbird Lane that was a hit on the Tiffany Network, CBS. Massachusetts residents: What was your preference as this pair of shows were equally good in nature. They truly DON'T make TV shows like this anymore. Both series featuring every episode, uncut and uninterrupted are in my DVD collection as well

These shows had a terrific ensemble cast and in particular, the Addams youngster dressed in black with braids had a unique and charismatic identity which resonated well with fans. Lisa Loring was just 6 years old when she brought Wednesday to life and she was an overnight sensation as her contributions to the show were unforgettable. Here is a classic scene where she teaches their butler, Lurch (wonderfully played by Ted Cassidy) how to party hearty. YOU RANG!!!

(Addams Family "Wednesday Dance" clip courtesy of YouTube & ABC-TV)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3jnymeJof4rt

It is with a heavy heart that we are now mourning the loss of this talented actress. Lisa suffered a massive stroke last week and with no chance of resuscitation, her two daughters had the difficult decision to take their mother off life support. She passed away at at the age of 64 on January 28th at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California.

Until this past Saturday, Lisa Loring was one of two surviving members of "The Addams Family". The patriarch of this iconic series, John Astin (aka Gomez Addams) is the only actor who is still with us and is going strong at the age of 92. May God bless him each and every day as he was always shown with a lit cigar and his hobby was blowing up model trains John's head stand and his original brand of exercising was always a joy. I always got a kick when Gomez also kissed his wife Morticia's arm in full force when she spoke French. Carolyn Jones was the perfect choice to play this role as their chemistry showed on camera.

attachment-Lisa Loring2 loading...

Lisa also pursued other acting opportunities in her later year. Soap opera addicts remember her as Cricket Montgomery in the CBS series "As The World Turns" and afterwards was a supporting character in a trio of 1980's horror film which included "Savage Harbor, "Blood Frenzy and "Iced".

ABC Photo Archives ABC Photo Archives loading...

Prior to her passing, Lisa was pretty much out of the public eye enjoying retirement with her family. Now she has joined her TV family in the heaven's above as Uncle Fester (Jackie Coogan) walks around with a lit light bulb on his mouth and takes naps on his bed of nails, Grandmama (Blossom Rock) is still having wrestling matches with the pet alligator and big brother Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax) has reunited with his beloved sister. Her mom, Morticia has also welcomed her with open arms and she continues her traditional dance with Lurch as we speak. Their memories will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting. Even Cousin Itt (Felix Silla) had his own special way of securing her place up in the sky with his hysterical language of gibberish. He was one of my favorites on this show.

Rest in peace, Lisa. Your efforts on the small screen will forever remain timeless..

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.wikipedia.com)