MA Music Lovers Are Mourning The Loss Of An 80s Rock Icon

Bay State residents are saddened by the abrupt loss of another musical performer who graced the airwaves during "The Rad Era" as some of his most popular selections continue to receive airplay in our cluster of radio stations here in Berkshire county.

It is with a heavy heart that we are mourning the loss of Greg Kihn. He passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. The Baltimore, Maryland native showcased a unique and compelling song writing style that blended a mixture of classic rock, pop, folk and blues. he received an accolade of awards throughout his decades long musical career as he made his musical mark in The San Francisco Bay are and the rest is history.

During my days in college radio, I was enamored by the sound of his first top 40 hit in the fall of 1981 "The Break-Up Song" subtitled "They Don't Write 'Em Like That Anymore". The song was well-received in The New York metro area airwaves and achieved power status on our campus station at Hunter College.

About a year and a half later in the spring of 1983, months before I embarked on my journey to professional radio, Kihn's follow-up song was released. This catchy tune with awesome guitar rifts reminded me of Art Fleming, Don Pardo and the legendary Alex Trebek. I always introduced this song, then and now with the famous words "Let's Play Jeopardy" which achieved top 5 status as it reached # 2 on The Billboard Music charts. Truly one of his BEST efforts.

In 1985, I was fortunate to play a Greg Kihn song when it was a current back in my top 40 days in New York's Hudson Valley. "Lucky" was a track from the group's "Citizen Kihn" album. The track peaked in the top 20 on Billboard and Cash Box, but did not chart as high as his previous two releases. I can still say it was a joy to feature this song during my designated air shifts past and present.

Greg was a multi-talented individual who published a series of short stories and 6 novels and paid it forward by donating proceeds from his concerts to Operation Care and Comfort and other non-profit organizations. His passion to perform resonated worldwide and we will keep his musical legacy alive here in western Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife, Jay Arafiles, his sister Laura Otremba, his son, Ryan, his daughter, Alexis, 2 grandchildren Nate and Zuri and a trio of nephews. The family asks his fans to make donations towards The Alzheimer's Association. A public celebration of life will be presented at a later date. We'll keep you posted.

BOTTOM LINE: "Rock Kihn Roll", FOREVER!

