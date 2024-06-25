MA Police Warning Public About Disturbing Growing Social Trend

Here's a question for my Massachusetts friends and neighbors: Are you familiar with the drug Rohypnol? Sometimes referred to as "roofies", Rohypnol is one of the "date rape drugs", so called because they are used by people who spike someone's drink in order to sexually assault them.

According to WebMD, date rape drugs are:

...substances that make it easier for someone to rape or sexually assault another person....The person who’s attacked might become confused, have trouble defending themselves, or not be able to remember what happened later.

Whether there's been an uptick in incidents lately or they just want to get the word out, Boston police are warning the public about the dangers of someone slipping Rohypnol (or other drugs such as Ketamine or GHB) into your drink.

Recently, the Boston Police Department issued a Community Alert that stresses the importance of everyone using the buddy system in social situations to prevent getting separated.

However, if the buddy system is not an option, there ARE steps you can take to help ensure your safety. Here are just a few examples:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by your bartender or server. Never leave your drink unattended. Take it with you to the restroom if need be. Test your drink with test strips that light up a certain color if they detect drugs. Cover your drink with your hand when you're not looking at it as often as possible. Be aware of strangers attempting to lure people away from their friends.

Those are just a few examples. There are plenty more. Check out the full Community Alert at the Boston Police Department's website here. Be careful out there.

