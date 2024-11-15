MA Radio Listeners Mourn The Loss Of a NYC Legend

At one point, 77 on the AM dial was the go to place to hear the hits. Ratings staggered when FM dominated the airwaves leaving a void for AM stations in my ol' hometown. In 1979, Harry Harrison, Chuck Leonard and George Michael were let go on Thanksgiving weekend, in what’s become known as the Thanksgiving Massacre at WABC.

attachment-Mike-McKay-WABC-Pic loading...

(Photo image of Mike McKay courtesy of https://rnewadventures.com/2024/11/14/this-is-happening-way-too-often-lately/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2ltFlPNNfgG07FQMS8rg)

Eventually Mike McKay would join the air staff. He started out as a weekend on-air personality and was then promoted to evenings. Mike would come in, prepare the night time log as he engineered the designated Yankee game, and then after the MLB contest was over, he’d do a music show.

microphone in radio studio avdyachenko loading...

Mike then shifted to the all-night show after legendary radio personality Howard Hoffman departed in 1981 before the ball games began taking air. WABC started mixing in sports and talk programming during the night time hours as they stuck with music during the daytime. They eventually became a talk station on May 10th 1982 (also known as The Day The Music Died) after my legendary friends and mentors, Ron Lundy and Dan Ingram hosted the final music shift at 1330 6th Avenue.

GE AM Only Clock Radio loading...

(Photo image of GE AM ONLY clock radio courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

Mike McKay was just his professional name. His real name was Jay Heavey. Mike stayed on WABC, working as a staff announcer alongside Johnny Donovan, but he was young and really wanted to be a DJ. In 1984 he left The Big Apple and began his DJ trek with stops in Salt Lake City, Utah, Indianapolis, Indiana and Detroit, Michigan. Eventually he found a home in the Southwest and in 1997. Mike, his wife Nancy, and their daughter Erin moved to El Paso, Texas, where he did voice over work, and became part owner of a station and their morning man.

(Softball equipment image courtesy of www.wsbs.com/files)

On a sad note: Last Wednesday morning, Mike’s wife Nancy announced he went peacefully in his sleep, something she said he always wanted. The cause of death was not determined as I remember hanging out with him along with Ross and Wilson and various staffers when WABC hosted soft ball games at Central Park and we communicated via Facebook. He was a great radio guy, husband, father, and friend, and I will truly miss our interactions.

BOTTOM LINE: Another New York City radio legend has unexpectedly left us. As I keep mentioning, it’s just happening too often!

(Featured image of ON AIR photo courtesy of Getty Images)