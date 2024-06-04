Attention Bay State diners: A variety of pizzerias awaits you and the reviews on this establishment have been nothing but positive in nature. Sally's A Pizza has seen massive crowds and the end result is more locations are scheduled to serve up their top quality fare which is a hit with New England customers. Here is what we know regarding future locations:

Sally's A Pizza is planning to open two more locations in The Commonwealth as they expand their presence in the greater Boston area. The company will also add another eatery in Dorchester and up north as Concord, New Hampshire will also have a restaurant to call their own. They will serve a mecca of customers in 2025.

In The Granite state's capital city, Sally’s A Pizza will open in a brand-new development at the site of the former Papa Razzi Trattoria. The eatery will also join current tenants Chipotle and Starbucks in Dorchester’s South Bay lifestyle center bringing a plethora of variety for those who are dining in high fashion.

(Photo image of Sally's A Pizza exterior in Woburn, MA courtesy of Thomas Brady)

Sally's introduced their fine fare to Massachusetts diners as the company opened it's first Bay State location in Woburn this past December and they were immediately so busy they had to issue guidelines for reservations and takeout ordering on its social media sites. Food critics detailed their experience calling it "the toughest seat in town." as the new establishment has been in high demand once they opened their doors.

More expansion is on the horizon as the company also plans to open a Boston Seaport location, which is currently under development and a grand opening is also scheduled to take place in 2025.

Back in Connecticut, Sally's will open a quartet of new restaurants by years' end. Its first Hartford County restaurant will be situated in Wethersfield on Silas Deane Highway and at the West Farms Mall which straddles the West Hartford-Farmington border. They are projected to open this summer. This fall, they plan to serve up fine fare in Norwalk (located in Fairfield county) and on The Berlin Turnpike in Newington. The original location has been in business serving New Haven and surrounding areas since 1938.

BOTTOM LINE: Pizza lovers, you have hit the jackpot as a taste tempting menu awaits you (and they also serve a variety of other options including Calabrian chili wings, meatballs, baked clams with arancini, along with bruschetta, salumi, salads plus entrees like pastas plus chicken and eggplant parmesan)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a post that can be found at https://www.ctinsider.com/living/food/article/sallys-apizza-concord-dorchester-ma-19492226.php?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR1a8Gd2ZsnWNMUcRlH9j1QB111Pec7Ly9iNSvHbXdVEZFY_HSNEEO-xnm8_aem_AeaPEhlw5FDbaf4qLNfKDO7GW3pvzLQ4pFJnmND6nZX-wQ5OX57K3HLcL09sp9_mMDQZdjPn0abRxNexWj6iUnxJ)