MA Residents Agree These 70’s Songs Should Be Swept Away!

Bay State residents: You can agree with me that ALL music is not up to par as there are some forgotten songs that should stay that way. In this case, we will delve back into the 70s and in my opinion these selections should just stay OFF the airwaves. Here are five of the worst recordings that we had to endure during this decade. Chances are, we would NOT provide an "escape" with the aforementioned recordings we are about to sample.

1) RUN JOEY RUN by David Geddes was a teenage tragedy song with a morbid ending. It was a one hit wonder Top 40 hit which peaked at number 4 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in the fall of 1975, and became a number 1 song on Cashbox Magazine's Top 100. I STILL find that hard to believe! The song tried to re-create various tear jerkers from the 50s and 60s and failed miserably. It was one of those tunes that brought you down instead of lifting your spirits.

2) MA BELL AMI (My Beautiful Friend) by The Tee Set. The title track of their sole album from 1970 made it to the top 5 on the Billboard charts, but the recording itself is unappealing in nature. Hard to believe the single sold over 100,000 copies, but this band from across the pond in The Netherlands did not achieve the same success as the Dutch band Shocking Blue who gave us the original version of "Venus". In my opinion, it was an annoying recording from the early portion of that decade.

3) TOAST & MARMALADE FOR TEA is another one hit wonder from the Australian group, Tin Tin. Even though, this was produced by Bee Gee Maurice Gibb, this song lacked substance and was ridiculous in nature. It only peaked at number 20 on the Billboard charts in 1971. Gibb also played the bass, and the band truly became Bee Gees wanna bees, but to no avail. Another unappealing song from that era which we could've done without.

4) SOMEONE SAVED MY LIFE TONIGHT was a top 5 hit in 1975 from Sir Elton John's "Captain Fantastic & The Brown Dirt Cowboy" album but ol' Reg brought us a depressing tune that dealt with the subject of suicide. The legendary singer tells the story of taking his own life in 1969 after a bad relationship with Linda Woodrow. His friend, Long John Baldry (aka "sugar bear") convinced him to break off the impending wedding. If Elton John succeeded in killing himself, we would not have been able to relish his talent during these past few decades. Plus, as per EJ's mandate, the 6 minute and 40 second song was NOT condensed on AM radio stations during it's peak. I'll take the title cut over this one for sure!

5) I WAS MADE FOR DANCING: Let's face it: Every performer went into the "disco" bandwagon in 1979, but this song was just plain dreadful in nature. Leif Garrett was only a pin-up musical poster boy for teenage girls and his acting abilities were limited as well (His performance as Felix Unger's son, Leonard was one of my least favorite episodes from the series). Hard to believe, Garrett scored a # 10 ranking with this tune on the Billboard charts and it was the 37th best ranked recording for the year. Trust me, there are better dance tunes than this one.

BOTTOM LINE: No wonder 4 out 5 of these selections were one-hit wonders. Need I say more!

