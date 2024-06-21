One mother of the bride is causing a stir online for her attire — and not because she wore white. 53 year old Lori DeWitt from Louisiana walked down the aisle in a custom Audrey & Brooks floral design featuring a plunging neckline and a detachable bow and train. The bride, 26 year old Amanda DeWitt Leblanc wore a Romona Keveza off-the-shoulder trumpet gown.

In a recent interview with TODAY.com Lori stated: "We didn’t realize my dress was going to spark a debate, but we’re laughing about it. I’m the last person you’d expect to go viral. I don't even post photos!"

Some of the reactions to Lori's actions were NOT favorable as the public thought she was trying to upstage her daughter, it's NOT the mother's day and that she wanted to be the star of the show. One reply was that she couldn’t she let her daughter take center stage. If my mother did that I’d send her back to change they also called a ridiculously trashy cut for a wedding. Period.

Others shared positive feedback as they took to Lori's defense:

“You go Mom!! You look fabulous!! I can’t wait until my daughter gets married! I wanna look just like you!!”

“I love this so much! I want my Mom to feel So beautiful on my wedding.

Amanda and Lori purchased their dresses while on a shopping trip to New York City. Not only did Amanda approve of Lori’s pick, she calls the floral gown “perfect." she told TODAY.com :“I love what she wore. My mom looked absolutely stunning. It was just as much her day as it was mine. We wanted our family members to shine"

Amanda says her mother-in-law opted for a pink statuesque gown with statement flowers for the black tie optional affair at Hotel Peter and Paul in New Orleans on June 1. Afterwards, all seemed like they shrugged this off and a good time!

Lori, an interior designer who specializes in college dorm rooms, says there is now a waiting list for her custom Audrey & Brooks gown at Flora on Madison in New York City. the dress was originally strapless, but she didn’t think that was appropriate to wear in a Catholic Church, so they changed the neckline

She also saw some humor in this debacle: “For my next daughter’s wedding I think I’m going to show up in a burlap sack that says MOB,” But some negative comments that were posted on Instagram were "heartbreaking in nature".

BOTTOM LINE: Lori reiterated: “I would never do anything to hurt my daughter, Everybody just wanted to look their best.” Point taken. We wish the happy couple joy in their new adventure as this subject will truly resonate at water coolers statewide.

(Photo images of Amanda DeWitt wedding courtesy of an article featured in https://www.boredpanda.com/mother-of-the-bride-dress-sparks-debate-trying-to-upstage-her-daughter/)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.TODAY.com and the NBC affiliate in Boston, https://www.nbcboston.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/internet-divided-over-mother-bride-dress/3397474/?_osource=sm_npd_nbc_ny_fb_genresocial&fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR0lCUlxzW8JikFGVqr261pEmdlyTN7AQkadYN-9Uca2WaZKPTYshAvfqnY_aem_ZmFrZWR1bW15MTZieXRlcw)