MA Residents Are Hoping 2025 Will Bring Less Traffic Headaches

At one point in my life, I was fortunate to be a pedestrian and utilize public transportation during my days when I lived in New York City. You did not really need to drive a car in the 5 boroughs of my ol' hometown. Our first car in the Carson household was a 1972 Chevy Vega and it was bought in 1976 when we took it out for suburban trips. Parking was a massive headache. My father was not tolerant about circling around trying to find a space (I felt the same way, that is why I do NOT drive in my old domain)

When I first moved to upstate New York, culture shock came about as there were no subway trains or buses to take me from point A to point B, therefore it was inevitable to own a vehicle as the only option was taking a taxi and even back in the early 80's the cost of a round trip was exorbitant in nature. The end result: my 1st vehicle, a 1976 Subaru two door sedan assisted in this quest to hit the road.

Now as I get older, driving is not as much fun as it used to be . These days, my tolerance to traffic is beyond bearable. Fortunately, my commute to and from work does not exceed 5 minutes, but my biggest Achilles heel when I am behind the wheel is having to travel on Main Street in Great Barrington daytime hours. To sum it up: The traffic in that stretch of road is horrendous!

Another problem spot is Main Street in the village of Stockbridge as there is an influx of pedestrians crossing our streets and remember you MUST give them right of way. It is a law that is strictly adhered in the Bay State. Plus, this village is a high traffic area as local residents and visitors still venture to this beautiful Berkshire hamlet.

As you head north, another trouble spot is the city of Pittsfield as heavy traffic volume and a never ending slew of traffic lights seems to rattle some nerves. I look at the Berkshires largest city is always in a bumper-to-bumper state of mind. My suggestion is to budget your time and travel during off-peak hours and you should avoid the area during rush hours and have a late lunch as noontime is also congested.

Don't get me wrong: I am for supporting our local economy, but keep in mind the price we pay is spending more time in our vehicles than we have to, but it is something you need to keep in the back of your mind when venturing in the western Massachusetts area.

BOTTOM LINE: Time is of the essence, so plan accordingly as there is so much to see anytime day or night. Once again, have a Happy and safe New Year.