For its 15th anniversary season in downtown Lenox, The popular weekly Concerts in the Park series is celebrating it's 15th anniversary by offering a total of 10 Wednesday night performances showcasing local and regional bands.

(Photo image of Lilac Park courtesy of https://lenox.org/lilac-park/)

Shows will take place at Lilac Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and if in the event of inclement weather, the designated concert will be rescheduled to the following Sunday afternoon at 2:30. The venue is located on Main Street across from the town library.

Three acts will make their debut when taking center stage. Those who are first time performers will have an asterisk displayed on the date they play at Lilac Park's Gazebo which is set in a natural amphitheater on a downward slope. A recent refurbishing took place during the COVID-19 pandemic as audiences now have a spectacular view of each show they are attending.

In case you missed out on one of your favorite acts, fear not as our friends at Community Television for Southern Berkshire record the programs and videos are available online by going here. They will also playback these shows on cable TV by tuning in to channel 1301.

Without further ado, here is the schedule of shows for 2024:

June 26: Lewis and Ide*

July 3: Happy Together with sounds of the ‘60s, a favorite act for sure as they make GREAT memories with timeless music that is near and dear to us baby boomers. Don't miss this show as I'll also be there to check them out (after all, I'm a "living in the past" guy and ALWAYS will be!)

July 10: Lady Di and the Dukes as they put their unique spin into country music

July 17: Miss B Haven with ’30s and ‘40s three-part harmony music. As WNEW Radio used to say: "The Sounds That Swing"

July 24: The Amy Ryan Band is always ready to rock and roll! The pride and joy of Castleton-On-Hudson, New York and her entourage will be performing in the beautiful Berkshires. Highly recommended!

attachment-RC-Wanda-Ry Guy loading...

July 31: Here she is with yours truly & "The Ry Guy", Wanda Houston and the HBH Band featuring Charlie Tokarz (jazz, R & B, rock, gospel) Once again, Wanda and company will grace the stage. If you have not seen her perform, you are in for a real treat, guaranteed. WE LOVE WANDA!

Aug, 7: The Pug and John Show* featuring acoustic rock classics

Aug. 14: The Matchstick Architects* featuring my radio brother Tom Conklin as this trio ROCKS the house!

(Video clip of JoAnne Redding (lead vocals) and Benny Kohn (keyboard) performing at Lilac Park courtesy of www.youtube.com)

Aug. 21: Soul’d Out Featuring JoAnne Redding and Ed Moran with classic rock & blues. FYI--I worked with JoAnne in the 90's when we were colleagues at WKZE-AM in Sharon, Connecticut. We specialized in country music with a mix of classics from that genre of music!

(Photo image of South Egremont's BTU's courtesy of https://www.fireflylenox.com/event/the-btus-52/)

Aug. 28: The BTU's will end the season on a ROCKIN' note!

BOTTOM LINE: Summer is here, free shows await in "Lovely Lenox" so bring your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy! Park benches are also available for top-quality seating.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a piece written by Clarence Fanto at www.berkshireeagle.com)