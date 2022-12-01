MA Residents Are Invited To A Virtual Session On Autism

Kate Swenson is an author, an activist and a parent of a child with autism. "" through her youngster's diagnosis and the emotional toll this has taken on her family as this new chapter in life has been gut wrenching on a personal basis. Writing the book was a personal catharsis for her as this was a story that was necessary to be told and now you'll have the opportunity to ask questions regarding her strenuous experience.

166842784 Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

A virtual event via Zoom will take place on Wednesday, December 7th at 11am and if you would to participate in this informative chat, log on to this web site by going here. Pre-Registration is required prior to attendance by logging on here. She penned a book entitled "Forever Boy: A Mother's memoir of Autism and Finding Joy". Swenson also created a popular blog entitled "Finding Cooper's Voice" as she has accumulated a total of over 900,000 followers and is a major contributor to Today Parents and even makes an occasional appearance on NBC's "Today Show".

Time4learning PxHere loading...

This forum is presented to assist parents who are dealing with similar situations to caregivers and families who are dealing with children with special needs. which feature an assortment of support groups and a on-line program IEP-101 which has been well received by the general public.

vadimguzhva vadimguzhva loading...

Join Kate as she presents her insights and viewpoints on this sensitive topic. There is no charge to participate in Wednesday's chat as she will assure those that deal with similar situations are not alone and there is someone that will listen to their dealings in navigating this difficult journey in their lives. They will truly find this information valuable and enlightening in more ways than one.