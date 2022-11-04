MA Residents: Beware If You Visit This Eerie Final Resting Place!

Even though Halloween took place this past Monday, there is no stopping those who are yearning for a unique paranormal experience. If you are one of many tri-state region residents who wish to explore life in the here after, have we got an adventure for you:

1931: 'EMPIRE STATE TOWER, TALLEST IN WORLD, IS OPENED BY HOOVER' Hulton Archive // Getty Images

For starters, you have to embark south to my ol' hometown of New York City as a day at Woodlawn Cemetery awaits you. But keep in mind this domain is best described as "notoriously haunted" with a dark energetic presence from the minute you walk into these hallowed grounds. You will truly feel the serenity throughout this visit, but by all means "proceed with caution" when entering into 4199 Webster Avenue.

Peter Cipkowski, RJHS

The 400 acre cemetery first opened in 183 and has been a fixture in paranormal experiences. It's hard to believe this is occurring in The Bronx, one of the Big Apple's 5 boroughs as the layout has the true definition of a "final resting place" but it's surroundings could make you break into a sweat as there were reports of eerie sounds that have been documented including screams, voices whispering and apparitions.

Photo by pasttofuture on Unsplash

Reports indicate one of the cemetery's ghosts was a silent film star who passed away at the age of 25. Olive Thomas Pickford died under mysterious circumstances and those brave enough to witness this surprising image show her walking around the property holding a bright flashlight amidst her territory. These images have been documented by paranormal experts who experienced a true shock regarding her presence.

Herman Melville

Over 30 thousand people call this domain their final resting place including notable people of high stature including author Herman Melville, who resided at Arrowhead on Holmes Road in Pittsfield. It was here in The Berkshires where he penned his best seller "Moby Dick" which also became a major motion picture starring Gregory peck as Captain Ahab.

william87

Former New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia was in office for over a dozen years prior to his death in 1947. He is also interred in this hallowed cemetery. The former New York Municipal Airport #2 bears his name to this day and is still considered one of the busiest locales for daily domestic air travel. He also led the city during The Great Depression era by implementing Federal New Deal programs enacted by president Franklin D. Roosevelt who also called our tri-state region home when he vacationed at his compound in Hyde Park, New York.

Detail of the trumpet closeup Furtseff

Finally, one of the greats in jazz, Miles Davis is also buried at Woodlawn Cemetery. He was one of the most influential and acclaimed trumpet players in this musical genre as the opening musical notes of his hit song "Solar" graces his headstone, a must stop for those who followed his career which spanned over half a century. Miles continued performing until his passing in 1991 at the age of 65.

Transportation Advocacy Group Study Shows Public Transit Ridership Fell Every Major Public Transit City Getty Images

BOTTOM LINE: Head south to check this historic cemetery which has it's frightening moments and if you're visiting my ol' haunts, you don't even need to drive to your destination. The # 4 subway line terminates at Woodlawn and takes you there within walking distance, if you dare, but I am confident those with a nature in curiosity will make the trek for a paranormal experience they will NEVER forget!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.NewsBreak.com)