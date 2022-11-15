MA Residents: Beware of These New England “Tourist Traps”
Next time, you plan on a trip to our capital city, Boston try to bypass the overcrowded locale known as Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market. Both establishments have been in existence since 1742, but you'll wind up going broke quickly as the area is considered to be a glorified food court and sells souvenirs that are best described as "tacky". Believe me, you can choose better restaurants in Bas-tahn that will satisfy your spending opportunities and a plethora of other locations will offer nice trinkets at reasonable prices.
South of the border, in Connecticut, there is a place in Middletown simply known as Wild Bills Nostalgia Store. This locale is a magnetic draw as visitors stop at a place which is "a quirky roadside pop culture establishment. The highlight is a frightful looking of the world's largest Jack-In-The-Box. locals call this place "a hyped-up flea market" that will surely set you back on your financial budget.
New Hampshire provides you with a perfect day trip, but be advised if you're in Lincoln, the nostalgic Clark's Trading Post STILL welcomes visitors as their biggest draw is a series of trained bear shows, bumper boats, Segways and a steam train. tickets are expensive as my recommendation is to stroll Hampton Beach which is also a popular tourist destination or pay a visit to the state capital of Concord.
Newport is a popular destination in our neighboring Ocean State as tourists check out "The City By The Sea's" mysterious Viking Tower. But many think the mysterious remains don't meet a historian's expectations. legend says the actual Vikings set foot in one of America's oldest edifices, but the speculation evaporates afterwards. Plus, it is pricey to take the so-called "nickel tour". Take a walk, set sail and pause to appreciate the scenery this shoreline area has to offer. Alas, you can't try your luck to win some extra money for your journey at Newport Grand as the casino closed it's doors a few years ago.
