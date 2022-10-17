MA Residents: Brace Yourselves For Another Stamp Price Hike

Now I understand why the usage of "snail mail' is decreasing each and every day. Every time we turn around, The U.S. Postal Service announces yet another price increase to mail a letter nationwide. A 4.2% hike is scheduled to take effect on January 22nd 2023 as Postmaster General Louis De Joy reiterated this needs to be done to offset inflation as the organization needs to keep up with rising costs. Now you know why I'm a "living in the past" guy as I remember this gem on the right hand side of an envelope. If only we would go back to the good ol' days, but in this "so-called" 21st century I would say it's an impossibility beyond belief, but we can look back and smile as I'll look back to the days where it set you back a few pennies to mail anything worldwide. Here is your "blast from the past":

I am one of the few who likes going to the post office and mailing an envelope or parcel "the old fashioned way" but in these troubled times, the rise in prices is astronomical in nature, so why not include postage stamps in the mix. I think NOT as consumers can't buy a deal on certain goods and services. We just CAN'T seem to get a break on anything these days and that frustrates yours truly in more ways than one!

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but here is what you can expect once The New Year greets us with yet another way to lighten up our wallets: The cost of mailing a standard one ounce letter goes up 3 cents from 60 to 63 cents however if you mail a "metered" one ounce letter, you will still pay the current 60 cent rate. An international letter also sees a five cent uptick from $1.40 to $1.45.

Post cards are also not immune to this rise in costs as the current rate of 44 cents will go up to 48 cents. This only applies to sending your pictorial messages domestically. An international post card will set you back an extra nickel as the price rises from $1.40 to $1.45

There is some good news if you are a constant "snail mail" user: Stock up on those Forever Stamps as they have seen the biggest increase from 55 cents last year, followed by a three cent increase to 58 cents while the current price stands at 60 cents. That changes in a few months when the cost elevates to 63 cents, but if you buy them now, you'll save a few pennies in the long run, even though it does not make a difference regarding your monthly budget.

The Postal Service is also looking to hike prices if you use certified mail and money orders. Post Office Boxes will also see a possible increase in rental fees although final numbers have NOT yet been determined. We'll keep you posted (no pun intended)

The move has NOT been officially designated as The Postal Regulatory Commission needs to review this proposal before this price hike takes effect.