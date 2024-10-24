MA Residents Can Explore Some “Horrific” Houses (If They Dare!)

Did you also know Massachusetts harbors some deep and dark secrets that lurk within the forgotten walls of abandoned asylums.

daniilphotos daniilphotos loading...

(Photo image of girl trapped in haunted house courtesy of daniilphotos)

Echoes of the past are intertwined with mystery, madness and despair. Are you ready to embark on a chilling journey as we explore the top 3 sinister abandoned asylums. Some of the best paranormal experts are in agreement these places are truly "hair raising" upon entry:

Haunted House Sean Nel loading...

(Photo image of haunted house exterior courtesy of Sean Nel)

Just past the Connecticut border, Taunton State Hospital has a history filled with dark secrets. Since it's opening in 1854, this setting was the subject of rumors regarding inhumane treatments and sinister staff activities. It's empty corridors and shattered windows continue to remain as a testament towards the horror that once existed here, leaving visitors with a "spine-chilling" sensation.

chainatp chainatp loading...

(Photo image of ghosts courtesy of chainatp)

Northampton State Hospital is located east of Pittsfield is known for it's majestic facade, but the edifice masks a troubling history as reports indicate overcrowding, neglect, and questionable medical practices. This building still stands as a grim reminder of a scary past, casting long shadows that seem to hold anguished cries of those who suffered within. The curiosity factor draws a phenomenal amount of paranormal activity as Berkshire residents have reportedly explored the facility and they were lucky to report about their experiences.

180692657 liveslow loading...

(Photo image of haunted house exterior courtesy of liveslow)

Finally, in Worcester county, Westborough State Hospital served as a beacon of progressive mental health care but later became synonymous with decay and despair. They first opened back in 1884, however the decrepit campus has been overtaken with echoes of unfulfilled healing promises and those who explore the run down property can feel an unnerving silence of abandonment which is the scariest component upon entering this building. You have been warned!

attachment-Arno & Kathy loading...

(Photo of UFO couple courtesy of Arno & Kathy Pinsonnault)

This sounds like a call for our favorite UFO couple, Arno and Kathy Pinsonnault to make an excursion to these Bay State houses where terror seems to live on even in this "so-called 21st century". And knowing them, they will do so! Stand by as we will feature an article when this daring pair recently visited Gettysburg, Pennsylvania as many surprises are in store (as always)

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.originalnewsbreak.com)

(Featured image of attic at haunted house courtesy of nathanaparise)