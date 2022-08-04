MA Residents Can Take Advantage Of An “Amazing Freebie”

Mark this date down on your calendars: Saturday, September 17th as The Bay State will participate in the annual Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day and this is where residents can benefit to commemorate this special milestone. Various museums will offer FREE admission upon entry. Here's how it works:

All participants will be able to download one ticket when they send a e-mail to this address. You can access this link and your ticket is good for a pair of FREE general admission passes. This event resumed last year after all facilities were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Museum loading...

A total of 11 museums will offer the benefit of complimentary admission which include the following locations:

The American Museum of America in Watertown

Durant-Kendrick House & Grounds in Newton

Fruitands Museum at The Harvard University Campus

The Marconi-RCA Wireless Museum in North Chatham

The Museum of Family Prayer in Easton

The Nichols House Museum and The William Hickling Prescott House both located in the capital city of Boston

Springfield Museums

The Gardner Museum

The Beneski Museum of Natural History at Amherst College and Davis Museum at Wellesley College are FREE to the public year round as they are also participating in this momentous occasion. In case you notice, there are no facilities in Berkshire county offering this perk, but these locales are within driving distance and the journey is ideal for a perfect family day trip and let's face it: everyone can learn something while visiting one of these establishments as they offer an array of exhibits that are sure to entertain and educate all in attendance.

ideabug ideabug loading...

For more details on future offerings, you can log on to The Smithsonian Magazine's web site.

Here are some more ideas regarding LIVE displays that you can check out nationwide: