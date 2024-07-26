MA Residents: Catch A Concert In The Heart Of Lenox!

Bay State residents: We bring you Sounds of Summer at The Great Barrington VFW every Tuesday evening as crowds are dancing the night away. Did you know that on the day later in downtown Lenox, the popular weekly Concerts in the Park series is celebrating it's 15th anniversary by offering Wednesday night performances showcasing local and regional bands and you STILL have time to check out a FREE show.

attachment-Lilac Park-Lenox loading...

(Photo image of Lilac Park courtesy of https://lenox.org/lilac-park/)

Shows will take place at Lilac Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and if in the event of inclement weather, the designated concert will be rescheduled to the following Sunday afternoon at 2:30. The venue is located on Main Street across from the town library. performances will take place at The Gazebo which is set in a natural amphitheater on a downward slope. A recent refurbishing took place during the COVID-19 pandemic as audiences now have a spectacular view of each show they are attending.



In case you missed out on one of your favorite acts, fear not as our friends at Community Television for Southern Berkshire record the programs and videos are available online by going here. They will also playback these shows on cable TV by tuning in to channel 1301.

Here is the rest of this year's entertainment that is on the docket:



July 31: Here she is, The ONE & ONLY Wanda Houston and the HBH Band featuring Charlie Tokarz (jazz, R & B, rock, gospel) Once again, Wanda and company will grace the stage. If you have not seen her perform, you are in for a real treat, guaranteed. WE LOVE WANDA!

August 7: The Pug and John Show* featuring acoustic rock classics.



August 14: The Matchstick Architects featuring my radio brother Tom Conklin as this trio ROCKS the house!

(Video clip of JoAnne Redding (lead vocals) and Benny Kohn (keyboard) performing at Lilac Park courtesy of www.youtube.com)

August 21: Soul’d Out Featuring JoAnne Redding and Ed Moran with classic rock & blues. FYI--I worked with JoAnne in the 90's when we were colleagues at WKZE-AM in Sharon, Connecticut. We specialized in country music with a mix of classics and currents from that genre of music!



(Photo image of South Egremont's BTU's courtesy of https://www.fireflylenox.com/event/the-btus-52/)

August 28: The BTU's will end the season on a ROCKIN' note!

BOTTOM LINE: Summer is here, free shows await in "Lovely Lenox" so bring your lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy! Park benches are also available for top-quality seating.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a piece written by Clarence Fanto at www.berkshireeagle.com)