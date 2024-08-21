MA Residents: Expect A Cooler Than Usual 2024 Fall Season

What will fall weather look like in New England? Statistics show there will be a crisp and unsettled atmosphere as I can safely say I'll take this type of weather forecast at any time, being this past summer made our Commonwealth feel like a facsimile of days in Florida. To paraphrase: "NO THANK YOU!"

A source that is heavily relied on is the one and only "Farmer's Almanac" as the venerable publication is calling for twice as many cloudy and rainy days throughout the Eastern United States (You'll need a jacket when visiting the portion of our Commonwealth that is parallel to The Atlantic Ocean).

The Farmer's Almanac predicts temperatures will cool down quickly in the Northeast as they are predicting a "very unsettled" Halloween throughout New England. Trick-Or-Treaters need to bring a sweater or jacket while they are making their rounds on October 31st. The Eastern United States normally has clear weather in October, but be prepared for more cloudy and stormy conditions in 2024.

Weather should not be an issue when you cast that all-important ballot as voters heading to the polls on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5th) can expect a clear and dry day.

Now for the million dollar question: When will New England experience it's first snowfall of the season? The publication predicts we can see up to a foot of wet snow over higher elevations across New England and the Northeast between November 16th and 19th with a chance of seeing the white stuff around the Thanksgiving holiday. Say It Isn't So!

There are instances where many do not take these predictions to heart, but The Farmer's Almanac states they are accurate 80-85% of the time as they take time to review their weather forecast accuracy from past seasons on their website.

BOTTOM LINE: Enjoy the tranquility that Mother Nature is bringing us as we still have shades of summer left in our backyard, but the next few weeks could be quite a bit turbulent. As Asia used to say: "Only Time Will Tell!"

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of Worcester's Telegram Gazette https://www.telegram.com/story/weather/2024/08/06/farmers-almanac-2024-fall-forecast-massachusetts-halloween-weather-snow/74685656007/ New England's USA Today network and The Farmer's Almanac)