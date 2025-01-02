MA Residents: Expect Colder Temperatures To Start Off 2025

Remember earlier this week, we had a brief mild spell to end 2024. Now that is just simply a memory as reality sets in: Eastern portions of The United States are bracing for the coldest, most persistent frigid Arctic air in years that will come in waves as meteorologists predict this deep-freeze will last through mid-January. Storms packing snow and ice will join in.

dolgachov dolgachov loading...

In portions of upstate New York, a band of lake effect snow will be lingering for the next few days and some portions of northern Berkshire county are feeling the after effects of this storm system. Southern Berkshire county and northwestern Connecticut are looking at minor accumulations, but when you head east to New York, the hill towns will see a substantial amount of the white stuff.

Major Winter Storm Hammers East Coast With High Winds And Heavy Snow Getty Images loading...

The city of Syracuse, New York and surrounding areas have posted lake effect snow warning for the next few days. In Oneida county, the city of Rome will be heavily impacted as a foot of snow is forecast just east of Utica.

The word cold written in frost on a car ShaunWilkinson loading...

The magnitude and extent of this cold Arctic air will build into the first full week of January and linger through the middle of the month and will, at times, affect over 250 million people living in more than 40 states in the Central and Eastern regions.

Boston Hit With Third Snowstorm In Three Weeks Getty Images loading...

AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok emphasized this is a dangerous situation as snow squalls are also prevalent during this time of the year:

“This could end up being the coldest January since 2011 for the U.S. as a whole,”

Photo by Yucel Moran on Photo by Yucel Moran on Unsplash Photo by Yucel Moran on Photo by Yucel Moran on Unsplash loading...

Here is the breakdown of how much snow will be falling from the sky:

Northern Berkshire county and southern Vermont will see a total of 2 to 5 inches.

Southern Berkshire county in Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut will be spared with a coating to 2 inches as higher elevations could see a higher total.

Eastern New York will also expect anywhere from 1 to 5 inches and as you go further west, lake effect snow warnings are active as totals could exceed double digits.

BOTTOM LINE: Pay close attention to the forecast and be careful out there! We will keep you posted on any changes the forecast brings to our tri-state region.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.accuweather.com)