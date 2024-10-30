MA Residents: Ghosts & Goblins Will Be All Over Our Area!

Halloween is amongst us and it's time for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth to begin their adventure throughout their respective communities. Trick-or-treating will commence as they go door-to-door and we have some suggestions to keep young and old safe and sound.

Dress appropriately especially with warmer weather in our vicinity, carry a flashlight and make sure you only visit homes with lights on in your immediate neighborhood. Here is a rundown of where you can go and collect your coveted treasures:

West Stockbridge is first in line as they will start at 4:30 pm and end at 6:30 pm

The following areas will begin at 5 pm and end at 7pm:

Becket, Clarksburg, Lee, Sheffield, Stockbridge and New Ashford. Monterey will hold trick-or-treating indoors at their Community Center. New Marlborough extends their trick-or-treating until 7:30 pm

These communities start at 5:30 pm and will finish at 7 pm:

Cheshire, Dalton. Hancock, North Adams, Pittsfield and Richmond.

Take note these locations start at the same time above and they will finish a half hour later at 7:30 pm

Adams, Florida, Great Barrington Hinsdale and Williamstown.

The State Department of Fire Services also suggests that all costumes are armed to prevent injury and should not have trailing materials or tails that will cause falls. make sure ALL masks have eye holes large enough to see clearly as vision should not be obstructed.

Residents should have their homes well-lit indoors and outdoors and they have a clear path to their front or back entrances.

Drivers should keep an extra eye on the road while travelling as youngsters utilize crosswalks or corners as more children are hit by motor vehicles on October 31st than any other single day.

BOTTOM LINE: Stay safe, have fun and Happy Halloween to ALL!

Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.iberkshires.com/story/28795/Trick-or-Treat-Halloween-Events-2024.html)

(Featured image photo courtesy of Ryan McVay)