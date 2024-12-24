MA Residents: Here Are The TOP 5 X-Mas Songs Of ALL Time!

Attention Bay State residents: Tis the season where we are in a holiday frame of mind and what better way to commemorate this occasion as we spotlight the 5 BEST Christmas songs of ALL time. Each one of these sounds of the season is considered a TRUE gem as you will truly get into the holiday spirit. Let's dive it into the list as we'll have you singing along in no time:

At number 1 it's the legendary crooner Nat King Cole with the traditional Christmas song which was recorded way back in 1946. This masterpiece was written by Mel Torme and even though many other artists have covered this song, nothing beats the real mc coy.

Another legendary crooner, Bing Crosby takes the 2nd spot with the title theme from his 1942 film "White Christmas". Many residents got their wish this year as The Commonwealth and it's surrounding areas have seen a dose of the white stuff these past few days. A true masterpiece, if you ask me!

Coming in at number 3, Bobby Helms with the original version of "Jingle Bell Rock". Another example of a song that was covered by other artists, but it can't compare to the original recording. The cover by Hall and Oates is acceptable, but not the same. This version is special in nature especially during this time of the year.

The top 5 would NOT be complete without this feel good holiday song as Brenda Lee invites us to party hearty as we are "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree". Little Miss Dynamite avoided the censors as she describes what's for dessert. Even Dick Clark was surprised at the outcome on this one!

Picking up the coveted number 5 spot: Comedian Stan Freberg and his cast of characters bringing us the tale of commercialism of this holiday season. "Green Christmas" permeated the airwaves back in the late 50's as this message resonated for decades. To this day, we need to embrace the true meaning of Christmas.

Honorable mentions include "Snoopy's Christmas" by The Royal Guardsmen, the original version of LeRoy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride", Vince Vance & The Valiants cover of "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Merry Christmas Darling" by The carpenters and the theme from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" from The Vince Guaraldi Trio entitled "Linus & Lucy"

BOTTOM LINE: Gather around the tree and sing along to these terrific holiday favorites. MERRY CHRISTMAS and to ALL a good night!