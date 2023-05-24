MA Residents: Introducing A Unique And Talented Professional

She is a proven business leader, an Advanced Certified Paralegal with exceptional litigation skills with a proven ability to conduct thorough research bringing out the most relevant points in legal documentation. Add superior writing skills to her resume, a commitment to community plus the ability to make us forget about the trials and tribulations of life with breathtaking photos and the end result is we are talking about Estelle Toddy.

attachment-Backyard Pic loading...

attachment-Backyard2 loading...

There is no doubt these photos are impressive in nature and they seem to take us into the realm of tranquility as she accents her positivity which resonates throughout her posts. I have seen this as a constant ever since we connected on Linked In, the business social network site. I look forward to a daily collage of her impressive sights of the great outdoors as they truly take me to another world. To paraphrase, her photographic savvy is AWESOME with a capital A.

attachment-Stiletto Heels loading...

attachment-Stilettos2 loading...

I recently featured Estelle on our "Let's Talk" segment as she is also committed to serving her community in high fashion and speaking of fashion, her biggest addiction is adding high heeled stiletto shoes to her impressive collection. Let's say it's her "harmless addiction" to enhance her stylish wardrobe.

attachment-Baked Ziti loading...

attachment-Pizza loading...

attachment-Lasagna Roll-Ups loading...

Another one of Estelle's assets is her culinary skills as she posts some of her creations in the kitchen and let me assure you she makes me hungry for some of those delightful dishes. They truly look delicious! Hopefully she will bring some leftovers to Stockbridge Road.

You can hear the entire interview with Estelle that recently was presented on "Let's Talk" (original air date: May 1st) as you get acquainted with a TRUE original in our tri-state region.