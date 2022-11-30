MA Residents Mourn The Passing Of A Musical Legend

Fleetwood Mac has been an instrumental part of my life since the band's inception in 1970. They became one of the most identifiable and respected acts in our music business and one reason why is we were able to enjoy the vocal and keyboard talents of Christine McVie, one of two female members in this iconic group (The other of course was Stevie Nicks) as she presented her brand of talent to audiences worldwide.

I recall listening to their obscure material on album oriented rock radio stations and when they turned the tide and charted in pop music, they have been with me ever since from the days listening to their top 5 hits on WABC and WNBC to my tenure in college radio and to this day, I am honored to keep playing their music. This assortment of talent is one-of-a-kind and Christine McVie was a trailblazer in the musical realm.

We are now mourning her loss as she passed away on Wednesday in London after a short illness at the age of 79. Her family issued a statement immediately afterwards:

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Christine and the group's bassist, John McVie at one time were husband and wife as they were married prior to the release of the band's first album. They divorced while Fleetwood Mac was enjoying a tumultuous amount of worldwide success, but were still able to perform together and keep their association business-like which worked out for both parties. They cranked out so many familiar hit records and Some of Christine's vocal talents included singing lead for "Say You Love Me" and "Over My Head" in 1975.

Her energetic voice propelled "Don't Stop" (from their Grammy award winning "Rumours" LP) into a top 5 smash. "songbird" was another track that featured McVie on lead and let's not forget the 2 and a half minute top 4o song "Think About me" from their double album "Tusk" which I debuted on our college station prior to when it charted in early 1980.

Christine also released a trio of solo albums with her top 10 accomplishment "Got A Hold On Me" taking center stage in 1984. The song went to #1 in the adult-contemporary charts. I played that one when it was brand spanking new during my early days in Kingston and Newburgh, New York and throughout my top 40 stint at K-104 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Another hit single that scored well was "Love Will Show Us How" which cracked the pop charts and did better on A/C.

She also provided lead vocals on two of their hit singles from the 1987 release of "Tango In the Night": "Everywhere", "Little Lies" and a year later was superb in the 1988 hit "As Long As You Follow" which was a new track in the band's first "Greatest Hits" LP. (I played all those when they were currents on the chart). Her musical work will remain "Timeless with a capital T"

Her fellow band mates also sent a worldwide heartfelt condolence:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band’s statement read. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their lives"

Rest In Peace, Christine McVie. We will keep you memory eternal and everlasting as your musical talent has a place on our airwaves at Townsquare-Berkshire.