MA Residents Must Be Aware Not To Bring These Illegal Items Statewide

Attention Bay State residents; If you traveling to neighboring vicinities, keep in mind there are certain items that are forbidden to brought back into The Commonwealth. Only those who are deemed as public safety personnel are exempt from this practice. Let's give you a crash course as to what is NOT allowed to be brought from The Berkshires to Boston:

Weapons defined by Massachusetts General Law Chapter 269, section 10, to include all firearms ammunition.

Bats, clubs or other blunt objects

Fireworks or explosive ordinances as this is strictly enforced with 4th of July festivities just around the corner. Sage advice: Leave this to the professionals as individuals can encounter physical injury or death from illegal usage of pyrotechnics.

Debilitating sprays, liquids, or gels such as pepper spray or other chemical agents.

Knives or edged devices not defined in Massachusetts General Law, Chapter 269, section 10.

Keep in mind, only on-duty uniformed and plain-clothes Public Safety Personnel, persons conducting business with the Commonwealth who are authorized by their employer to carry a weapon as part of their core job duties. Those who want to own a weapon of this caliber, must register and license the item as per state law as a permit is required to carry concealed weapons of this nature.

Visitors in possession of a weapon or other dangerous items must declare the items to Security Officers on duty at the entry point. They will not be provided with secure storage areas for firearms as that is the responsibility of the person carrying the aforementioned weapon. Translation: These procedures must go through proper channels. Individuals in possession of a firearm who are unable to produce a valid license or permit may be subject to arrest and confiscation of the weapon in accordance with Massachusetts General Law.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a checklist provided by https://www.mass.gov/info-details/prohibited-and-dangerous-items-dcamm-managed-facilities)

