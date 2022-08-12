MA Residents: Place Your Bets, But Not Quite Yet!

Another plus for the gaming industry as Massachusetts is putting the finishing touches to legalize sports betting as Governor Charlie Baker gave the green light for people to wager on their favorite teams in the wonderful world of athletics. This move will further bring much needed revenue as neighboring New York and Connecticut have already taken steps to enact the practice. The Constitution state's two casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have already embraced this move and it is paying dividends as we speak for both of these gaming facilities in Ledyard and Uncasville.

Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner Cathy Judd-Stein reiterated the Bay State needs to obtain proper licenses as this move will prevent people from crossing the borders to bet on their favorite professional sports teams. She added that more regulations must be etched in stone prior to getting the official go-ahead.

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Getty Images loading...

MGM Springfield is chomping at the bit to get this going as this will prove to be a financial boost for the Pioneer Valley gaming facility. Don't forget Boston will also receive their slice of this elusive pie. Springfield State Representative Orlando Ramos supports this measure as he hopes final approval will take effect quickly. This practice will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue as area bars and restaurants will also be allowed to take bets from customers. The goal is for state businesses to also profit from this move. Ramos added small businesses are definitely on board:

"One of the options would be to have kiosks at bars and restaurants to allow in person betting for people who patronize their favorite eatery or drinking establishment as they will be in partnership with a casino or sports app which will still allow them to create new revenue, but will also give businesses the opportunity to offer in-person sports betting at these designated locations".

Players stand on the sidelines at a varsity high school football game. eurobanks loading...

Ramos wants this measure will be ready to go by Super Bowl Sunday in 2023 as "The Big Game" and March Madness are a pair of catalysts that will create a plentiful amount of wagering for professional sports as people can try their luck at making some extra money and this new industry will truly prove beneficial statewide from the Berkshires to Boston.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of a recent report that aired on Western Mass News in Springfield)