Bay State residents: This scenic town in the Berkshires is situated along the Housatonic River and it's also known as an "art colony" in The Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Local residents and visitors from all across the globe make this part of our state a true destination. By now, you probably know I was referring to the village of Stockbridge which has been deemed as one of the top "under rated" locations here in our backyard.

Stockbridge is known for it's walkable Main Street with plenty of dining and shopping options in our vicinity.

This lovely barista is looking forward to serving you a delicious cup of Berkshire-made coffee. Our favorite two words: "SHOP LOCAL!"

It was here where they filmed Arlo Guthrie's 1967 classic movie "Alice's Restaurant".

The Red Lion Inn is centrally located at the junction of routes 7 and 102.

Whether you are staying overnight or visiting for the day, stop by for an awesome dining experience and then head downstairs for a cocktail and you can see a show at The Lion's Den where you'll find an array of local musical talent gracing center stage.

Another mandatory stop is to check out The Norman Rockwell Museum located south on route 183 as the artist used Stockbridge as a model for the majority of his paintings. You'll be enamored by these priceless displays of work that were a fabric of our 20th century (Ah yes, take me back in time and I would not opt for a return to today for sure). It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience that you will NEVER forget, guaranteed! Get more details on summer and fall happenings by going here.

And for those who want to be surrounded by the flora and beauty of nature, The Berkshire Botanical Garden on route 102 is also a favorite place for those who want to experience our beauty in western Massachusetts. Plan accordingly by logging on to their web site for upcoming events as the warmer weather has finally set in.

BOTTOM LINE: Experience Stockbridge as there are plenty of things to check out. Your trip will be memorable for sure!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/these-are-11-most-underrated-towns-massachusetts/SHIRMKRK4ZH4ZG4Y4ULWN4W56E/ www.wikipedia .org, www.nrm.org and www.berkshirebotanicalgarden.org)