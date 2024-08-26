MA Residents Want To Visit These Hot Spots Before Summer Ends

Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: If you were to dream BIG, where would you choose to spend your summer vacation? According to a recent study, Bay State residents weren't thinking small, by any means.

If you're looking to spend your summer break at a luxury destination, have some disposable income (and are willing to spend it!), and set no limits on your imagination, who knows where you could end up, right?

Recently, High 5 Casino analyzed certain Google data to determine exactly WHERE Massachusetts residents want to travel to take a well-deserved break this summer. Personally, I would be quite happy with almost all of the top choices!

The High 5 Casino team looked at Google Keyword Planner data to determine which luxury vacation stops were being searched for the most every month since the start of 2024.

The research team calculated the monthly searches by collecting the search volumes of keywords-related vacations, flights, and hotels for each destination. Anyone have any guesses for the #1 summer travel destination Massachusetts residents searched for? Here's a hint: SUMMER OLYMPICS.

That's right, folks. Out of all the possible "luxury" vacation destinations across the globe to choose from, Massachusetts residents Google searched Paris, France the most! Hey, I can see why hanging with Snoop Dog would sound appealing, LOL.

On average, since the start of 2024, the monthly Google searches for Paris were a whopping 18,250. That's almost 5,000 more searches than the runner-up, Aruba (which probably would have been #1 any other year).

Here are Massachusetts' Top 10 Most-Googled Luxury Destinations This Summer, according to High 5 Casino: (number of average monthly searches in parenthesis)

Paris (18,250) Aruba (13,520) Bermuda (6,600) Puerto Rico (5,080) Turks and Caicos (4,310) Cancun (2,720) Costa Rica (2,620) Lake Como (2,510) Punta Cana (2,390) Iceland (2,240)

Interestingly, one of my favorite luxury destinations was the third most-Googled spot nationally but it did not make Massachusetts' Top 10: Hawaii's "Garden Island" of Kauai. One of the most breathtakingly beautiful places on earth.

Anyway, I found that to be a pretty interesting and informative study. For more, visit High 5 Casino's website here.

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang