In this "so-called" 21st century, we are faced with an array of technological hoopla. I am a firm believer that if we ALL follow proper protocol while on-line, this world would be more tolerable. Unfortunately, that's NOT the case as disgusting trolls seem to ruin that perfect slate. only this time, they have gone TOO FAR and it sickens me in more ways than one!

jakkapan21 jakkapan21 loading...

Let me elaborate further: Con artists are masquerading as tech experts as they want to resolve a salacious problem as someone in your place of residence was watching on-line pornography on your computer or mobile device. they will lure you with a customer service number as claims that your internet connection has been compromised by this horrific action. By ALL means, DO NOT CALL the phone number in question. It is a scam with a capital S.

Artur Artur loading...

The alleged representative will ask a series of questions about your desk top, laptop or mobile device and they are looking for the exact make and model number. This sly and repulsive representative will then mention a "creative" story to back their claim stating the user has been hacked . Tech support representatives also ask personal questions regarding if you have children in your residence and they pass the blame to the minor in question. Plus they claim thousands are utilizing the caller's IP address to view this smut on your computer.

Scam Alert with money loading...

In reality, they are trying to sell "useless and expensive" computer security software and it could set you back anywhere between $200 and $900 (that' steep if you ask me) To add insult to injury, they also ask for remote access to your devices which prompts them to install that vicious word malware as your personal information. They are the "lowest" form of individuals that need to be stopped and here is how you can protect yourself from these "so-called" tech support scams:

For starters, NEVER open attachments or links sent via e-mail from an unknown sender

NEVER give anybody you don't know remote access to your computer

Avoid clicking on any pop-up boxes or ads stating there is something wrong. Three words; "IT'S A SCAM"

AaronAmat AaronAmat loading...

For more helpful tips on how can avoid becoming a victim, log on to this link that you will find on the legitimate Better Business Bureau web site. While you are there, it is suggested that you sign up for scam alerts as a safeguard in protecting yourself from these vicious on-line predators.

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of The Better Business bureau's web site, www.BBB.org)

.