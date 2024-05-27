The countdown is on, Massachusetts residents. If you plan on doing any traveling after May 2025 begins, you'll NEED to get this done. And probably the sooner the better. Trust me, it will be extremely beneficial for you.

Once again, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is reminding Bay State residents that, effective May 7, 2025, anyone flying domestically or entering a federal building will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or a passport.

According to NBC News Boston, the RMV says that the Commonwealth is currently at a 54% REAL ID adoption with about 3 million credentials being REAL-ID compliant. The RMV had this to say:

Customers are eligible to renew up to one year in advance of the expiration date printed on their license or ID, and up to two years after the expiration date.

By the way, I wasn't kidding when I mentioned "the countdown is on" at the very beginning of this article. There is literally a countdown clock on the RMV website. Just click here to see the countdown live.

According to an RMV media statement, Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie had this to say:

We want Massachusetts residents to know they can upgrade to the REAL ID driver’s license or identification card during their normal renewal process for the same cost as a renewal. For the customers who wish to do this, we highly recommend you schedule your appointment at least three weeks before your birthday so that you can receive your credential in the mail ahead of your expiration.

Just to reiterate, Massachusetts residents will NOT need a REAL ID before May 7, 2025. For more on the story, visit NBC News Boston's website here or the RMV's website here. Don't be caught unprepared.

