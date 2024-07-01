Bay State residents are getting ready to celebrate America's 248th birthday, guaranteed you will see a throng of people attending the city of Pittsfield's 4th of July parade. Make sure you wave when our station vehicles pass through. The weather will cooperate for those summer get-togethers on Thursday as well, but keep in mind Triple A predicts a plethora of drivers will travel over 50 miles form home base. Which leads me to this all-important question: Will gas prices break the bank or hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media loading...

Prices at the pump have ticked a little higher since last week, but it is less expensive to fill up from around this time last year. In Great Barrington, the cost has risen by 2 cents from $3.43 to $3.45 a gallon. In Pittsfield, you will shell out a little less as the average price in Berkshire county's largest city comes in at $3.39 a gallon. Up in North Adams, it's a bit more expensive as the price has teetered to $3.49 a gallon.

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images loading...

But that is NOT stopping motorists from taking their holiday road trip as traffic is expected to hit high peaks on interstate highways. State and local roads are also going to be crowded during this first week of July. Remember you have been warned! A suggestion for Berkshire residents and visitors: Make sure you SHOP LOCAL and support local businesses as they are looking for your patronage on this 4th of July.

fireworks isolated on Black PorFang loading...

A suggestion: Regarding fireworks, leave them in the hands of professionals and don't attempt to launch them in your back yard as you are endangering yourself with personal injury. There are plenty of places in our listening area where the skies will illuminate with red, white and blue and then some.

smartstock smartstock loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Happy Birthday, America. Make sure you are safe and sound and take us along. We are portable in more ways than one!