The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is warning driver's who let their inspection sticker expire due to COVID-19 over the last year that now is the time to get it done. The RMS is encouraging anyone driving one of the over 584,000 registered vehicles with an expired Massachusetts inspection sticker on their vehicle’s front windshield to make a plan to get their annual inspection and update their sticker as soon as possible. All vehicles registered in Massachusetts must pass yearly vehicle emissions and safety inspection, also known as the Massachusetts Vehicle Check Program, which is essential to the safety of the Commonwealth’s environment and roadways.

At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some extensions were granted to annual inspection stickers expiring between March and May of 2020, however, those extensions have since expired and no further extensions are planned. There are 1,800 local inspection stations, many of whom are small businesses, across Massachusetts that are open for business and conducting inspections in accordance with state public health guidelines and safety protocols. Customers are encouraged to visit the Inspection Station Locator to find a location near them and plan their trip to update their sticker.

“Annual motor vehicle inspections are an integral part of helping ensure that vehicles traveling on roadways across the Commonwealth are deemed safe and not releasing dangerous emissions that can be harmful to individuals and the environment,” said Acting Secretary of Transportation and CEO Jamey Tesler.

The RMV is teaming up with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), Massachusetts State Police (MSP), local law enforcement, and other business partners to remind customers of this time-sensitive requirement. While driving any motor vehicle without a valid inspection sticker is a traffic violation that may result in a fine and impact individual insurance rates, the RMV is asking law enforcement to use their discretion at this time and help remind and not cite those with expired stickers it’s time to renew.

“The Massachusetts State Police and local law enforcement are aware of the difficulties of prompt vehicle inspection renewal caused by the pandemic and agree that a reminder may be an effective temporary alternative to a citation during this current period,” said Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Colonel Chris Mason.

“We encourage individuals to proactively check the current status of their motor vehicle inspection stickers, and not wait to schedule a safety inspection if warranted,” said Chelsea Chief of Police and President of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association Brian Kyes.

Inspection stations have implemented thorough safety measures designed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 for both staff and customers including clear signs to adhere to social distancing, increased cleanliness, and hygiene practices, monitoring customer access to waiting areas, and masks required at all times.

For additional information on RMV service offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can visit www.mass.gov/rmv or https://www.mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information