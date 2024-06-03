MA Shoppers, Beware: Wal-Mart Is Over Charging Customers

I begin this article with an editorial remark: I DETEST grocery shopping but even more of my ire is directed towards self-checkout counters which I find as annoying, confusing and it is responsible for the loss of jobs as real-life is being substituted with automation. Need I say more! I guess not. Even though a trip to the supermarket is challenging for me, I would STILL like that personal touch.

Big Box stores are taking away the human element, but as you read this article, you'll wait a few extra minutes to say that a "real-life" cashier is the best alternative. Reports from Bloomberg News indicate that Wal-Mart has allegedly overcharged customers who used their self-checkout lanes at over 1,600 locations nationwide.

The alleged incorrect pricing stemmed from an "internal system failure," which kept correct price information from getting to self-checkout stations. That's a new one if you ask me! There have not been any estimates as to how many customers were affected by this "so-called" price mix-up. (Glad I am NOT one of them!)

Additional "technical glitches" occurred at various Walmart locations in February and March that affected photo and vision orders. Some of the items that customers were overcharged for included appliances, food and clothing. Walmart has since responded to these allegations saying that it has been working to reimburse customers. A piece of advice: Hang on to your receipts!

The report comes at an interesting time as the chain works to upgrade hundreds of stores across the U.S. Supermarket News reports Walmart plans to invest millions in these inane self-checkout lanes. For the time being, since problems have been addressed, the retail giant has since pulled back on the project in favor of removing self-checkout lanes after analyzing shopping patterns and feedback from customers and employees. Maybe this could be a lesson learned, or would it be!

BOTTOM LINE: People will be robbed of their livelihoods. I do NOT agree with this move. In my days, you had that human touch and I even cashiered at retail outlets in my life and enjoyed chatting with customers. Let's go back to basics! It can be done!

