MA Shoppers: Beware When You Swipe While Shopping!

Attention Bay State residents: When you are out doing your grocery shopping, pay heed to your surroundings especially when using a credit or debit card when checking out.

Big Y supermarket discovered skimmers south of the border in two of its Connecticut stores last month. The grocery chain reports an unknown individual has attached a skimming device to one single terminal in each of its Naugatuck and Plainville locations. back on June 29th. At the present time, there are no reports of a similar incident in Massachusetts.

And what exactly do they mean by "skimmers": They are devices that are illegally installed over or inside card readers at places like convenience stores, fuel pumps and ATMs to steal information off the cards. The FBI estimates skimming costs consumers and financial institutions more than $1 billion a year.

Big Y's communications manager, Jade Rivera-McFarlin reiterated they are actively looking into this inconvenience which has posed a problem to it's customers:

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we notified and are working with law enforcement. We have inspected all of our terminals, and continue to do so. If we learn that any particular customer's information was compromised, we will promptly notify them and provide them with additional information so that they can take steps to protect themselves. As a best practice, customers should always review their bank and credit card statements for any signs of fraudulent activity and if they have any questions or concerns, contact their bank or credit card company directly."

The FBI's web site has some valuable information about this practice and how you can protect yourself. Log on by going here.

Customers who have questions on this sensitive matter can call this toll free number: 1-800-828-2688 weekdays between the hours of 8am and 4:30pm.

