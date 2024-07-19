MA Shoppers Will Expect Some Changes At A Popular Mall

Attention, Berkshire residents: If you are travelling out east to do some shopping, over 56,000 square feet of Holyoke's Mall at Ingleside has been remodeled. Over 106,000 square feet of brands have extended their leases. They have been deemed as the largest shopping center in western Massachusetts totaling 1.6 million square feet of space. That's a lot of ground to cover, if you ask me!

Holyoke Mall exterior photo courtesy of https://bnnbreaking.com/lifestyle/food/holyoke-malls-2024-revamp-new-restaurants-store-refreshes-and-a-notable-closure/

Holyoke Mall General Manager, Lynn Gray summed things up on how this facility is STILL a destination for ALL Bay State residents:

“Our local and national partners’ reinvestments in our center, and in our community, indicate the strength and longevity of retail and their commitment to our shoppers,”

Additional updates on this latest refurbishing include the renovation of Spencer’s. H&M and Rack Room also DSW have remodeled their facilities these past few months. More construction details will be announced as the projects get closer.

Five new tenants have opened in the Holyoke Mall: Snipes (located near JC Penney) Kings Jewelers, A Sneaker City, The Monsoon Bistro (next to Macy's) and It's Sugar is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Two more food establishments are offering a variety of food options for shoppers including Milk Shake Lovers (situated in the lower level near Hobby Lobby) and Terra Nosa Brazilian Grill (which is located at Cafe Square at The Food Court)

BOTTOM LINE: A massive shopping experience with new additions awaits you upon your next visit to The Pioneer Valley's premiere shopping, dining and entertainment destination. For more information, log on to Holyoke Mall's web site by going here.

(Featured image photo courtesy of Dirk Stanley)

(Holyoke Mall interior photos courtesy of Gregory Smith and Ivelisse Lopez)