MA State Police Pink Cruiser Collects “Best Police Cruiser” Trophy

A very cool event at 'Tommy's Place' in Falmouth, MA this past Saturday made for a fun day for some kids that are fighting cancer. Tommy's Place is a vacation home in Falmouth for children battling cancer that gives the kids and their families a free Cape Cod vacation.

The event was the annual Cops and Cars car show and touch-a-truck event, which is actually a fundraiser for Tommy's Place. According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page.

There was plenty to do at the event for the kids, including the Touch-A-Truck event featuring police & first responder equipment, a K-9 demonstration, and the NHRA “Follow A Dream” Drag Racing Team. There were also food trucks, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing.

Trooper Jesse Walker III got to hold up some hardware, as the Massachusetts State Police Pink Patch Cruiser cruiser drove away with the "Best Police Cruiser" trophy! The vehicle was completely overhauled in pink recently in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

(Above: Massachusetts State Police Trooper Jesse Walker III holding up the trophy for "Best Police Cruiser.")

Here's a closer look at the hardware...

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

This won't be the last time the pink cruiser makes a public appearance. The Facebook post says that we should keep an eye out for the Massachusetts State Police Pink Patch Cruiser, the MSP Air Wing, and the Mounted Unit across the state during the summer months as we continue to make an appearance at community events.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.