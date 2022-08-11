MA State Police: This Berkshire County Girl Is Still Missing

A 16-year-old girl from Berkshire County is still missing and the Massachusetts State Police are reminding the public to keep their collective eyes open for her. I will say that there is a little bit of a discrepancy in exactly when she went missing and from where exactly.

The public's help is needed in locating 16-Year-Old Nevaeh Mack...

Massachusetts State Police reminded us via Facebook on Wednesday that 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack is still missing, and that the public's help is still needed in locating her.

The post from Wednesday says that Mack has been missing since July 29th from the town of Alford. This is where the discrepancy I mentioned comes into play, as an alert that we received back in June said that Mack has been missing since June 1st and was last seen in the City of Pittsfield. Regardless of which date is correct, although it makes logical sense that the June date is... Mack is still missing, and that's the point.

Get our free mobile app

Posted on Facebook Wednesday...

In this latest alert, posted on Wednesday, Mack is described as a 16-year-old white female, 5'06" tall, weighing 105 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, an orange or pink short-sleeved shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt with an American Eagle Outfitters insignia on the front.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

Contact authorities if you see or know anything...

The State Police say that anyone who might have any information should contact Troopers assigned to State Police Lee barracks, by calling (413) 243-0600. Alternatively, you can also call the Center For Missing And Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or 1-800-843-5678.

If you have any issues getting through to those numbers, you can also contact your local police, who will almost certainly be able to help.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.