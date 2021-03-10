MA To Extend Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Through June
The state will extend the free COVID-19 “Stop the Spread” testing program through June 30, 2021. It was originally set to end on March 31.
According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, since the state began this free virus testing in July 2020, more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted at “Stop the Spread” locations as of March 3, 2021.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 virus tests conducted state-wide at all testing providers since the pandemic began is more than 16.8 million.
The “Stop the Spread” initiative was created to help reduce the incidences of COVID-19 in the state. All state residents may visit the locations even if they do not reside in the town or city where the testing is being conducted.
Why is COVID testing so important? Well, for the simple reason that testing protects your family, your friends, and the community in general.
If you're looking for answers to certain questions such as, "What do I do if my test is positive?" or, "What are the different types of COVID-19 testing?", proceed directly to the state's website here.
Here is a partial list of Berkshire County Vaccine locations:
- Great Barrington: Big Y
- 700 Main Street Suite 2, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Great Barrington: WEB DuBois Middle School
- 313 Monument Valley Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230
- Lee: Big Y
- 10 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA 01238
- Lee: Walgreens
- 25 Park St, Lee, MA 01238
- North Adams: Stop and Shop
- 876 State Road. Rte 2, North Adams MA 01247
- North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Church
- 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247
- Pittsfield: Berkshire Allergy Care
- Book an appointment: Please send an email to COVID@centralmassallergy.com, providing ONLY your first name, phone number, and preferred location for vaccination (Pittsfield or Worcester).
- 369 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Pittsfield: Berkshire Community College Paterson Field House
- 1350 West St., Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Pittsfield: Big Y
- 200 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Pittsfield: Price Chopper
- 555 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201
- Pittsfield: Stop and Shop
- Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield MA 01201
- Pittsfield: Walgreens
- 37 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield MA 01201
Additional information about COVID-19 testing can be found on the state’s website here.
Please check out the initial story on WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.
