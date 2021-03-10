MA To Extend Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Through June

The state will extend the free COVID-19 “Stop the Spread” testing program through June 30, 2021. It was originally set to end on March 31.

According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, since the state began this free virus testing in July 2020, more than 1.8 million tests have been conducted at “Stop the Spread” locations as of March 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 virus tests conducted state-wide at all testing providers since the pandemic began is more than 16.8 million.

The “Stop the Spread” initiative was created to help reduce the incidences of COVID-19 in the state. All state residents may visit the locations even if they do not reside in the town or city where the testing is being conducted.

Why is COVID testing so important? Well, for the simple reason that testing protects your family, your friends, and the community in general.

If you're looking for answers to certain questions such as, "What do I do if my test is positive?" or, "What are the different types of COVID-19 testing?", proceed directly to the state's website here.

Here is a partial list of Berkshire County Vaccine locations:

Great Barrington: Big Y 700 Main Street Suite 2, Great Barrington, MA 01230



Great Barrington: WEB DuBois Middle School 313 Monument Valley Rd, Great Barrington, MA 01230



Lee: Big Y 10 Pleasant Street, Lee, MA 01238



Lee: Walgreens 25 Park St, Lee, MA 01238



North Adams: Stop and Shop 876 State Road. Rte 2, North Adams MA 01247



North Adams: St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary Church 70 Marshall St., North Adams, MA 01247



Pittsfield: Berkshire Allergy Care Book an appointment: Please send an email to COVID@centralmassallergy.com, providing ONLY your first name, phone number, and preferred location for vaccination (Pittsfield or Worcester). 369 South St, Pittsfield, MA 01201



Pittsfield: Berkshire Community College Paterson Field House 1350 West St., Pittsfield, MA 01201



Pittsfield: Big Y 200 West Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201



Pittsfield: Price Chopper 555 Hubbard Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201



Pittsfield: Stop and Shop Dan Fox Drive, Pittsfield MA 01201



Pittsfield: Walgreens 37 Cheshire Road, Pittsfield MA 01201



Additional information about COVID-19 testing can be found on the state’s website here.

Please check out the initial story on WWLP/22 News' website here and we thank them for the update.